The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests announces Dayle Funka as the new Gunnison District Ranger. Funka is responsible for managing over 1.3 million acres in Gunnison, Saguache and Hinsdale counties including eight wilderness areas.

Funka held the position of Rangeland Management staff for the past four years on the Gunnison Ranger District.



