The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Gunnison Ranger District has begun to close spring closure gates which are intended to protect the roads from resource damage and to reduce the need for additional maintenance. Roads closed for mud season restrictions are not open to the public for motorized travel until road conditions are dry.
The Gunnison Ranger District also has the following annual wildlife closures for big game and Gunnison sage-grouse protection:
• Almont Triangle (closed to all public uses Dec. 1 – May 15)
• Flat Top Mountain (closed to motorized travel Dec. 1 – June 15)
• Steers Gulch/Antelope (closed to motorized travel Jan. 1 – June 30).
As a reminder, when trails and roads are muddy or soft, please stay off. Anytime visible ruts are being formed resource damage can be occurring. Ruts create channels where water flows, causing fine sediments to wash off the road and into aquatic habitat. Rutted out roads can also significantly increase maintenance costs.
For questions, please contact the Gunnison Ranger District at 970-641-0471.
Prescribed burnsGMUG Fire and Fuels Crews plan to begin prescribed burning operations in the Calamity Hills and Calamity Understory as early as April 15, or as conditions allow.
• Calamity Hills — Located 28 miles southwest of Grand Junction, CO within Mesa County on the northwest portion of the Uncompahgre National Forest. Approximately 1,727 acres are planned to be burned to maintain and enhance vegetation to benefit wildlife and to reduce the natural buildup of vegetation (fuels).
• Calamity Understory — Located on the northwest portion of the Uncompahgre National Forest, roughly 28 miles southwest of Grand Junction within Mesa County. Approximately 400 acres are planned to be burned to reduce vegetation (fuels) and to improve wildlife habitat.
· Caution is advised as smoke will likely be visible near US 50, Colorado 141 and National Forest System Road (NFSR) #402 (Divide Road), NFSR #404 (Uranium Road) & NFSR #405 (Niche Road).
· Smoke may impact Gateway, Whitewater and Grand Junction area residents.
· Prescribed burn project areas will be patrolled and monitored for several days following ignition.
For information and updates on prescribed burns, wildfires and fire restrictions on National Forest System lands and other areas, call the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Fire Information line at 970-874-6602, visit the GMUG Forest website www.fs.usda.gov/gmug.
