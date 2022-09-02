The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Grand Valley Ranger District in cooperation with Central Federal Lands announce the Trickle Park Road, National Forest System Road (NFSR) #121 evaluation project.
This project consists of evaluating a section of NFSR #121–Trickle Park Road for proposed improvements on the first 2.5 miles of road beginning at the Grand Mesa Visitor’s Center. As a part of the evaluation, a geotechnical firm will take random core samples within the existing roadway.
Visitors can expect 15 – 30 minute traffic delays Tuesday, Sept. 6 – Friday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visitors should pay attention to and obey all traffic signs when traveling in or near these areas. Please exercise extreme caution and watch for pedestrians.
For additional information, project updates, alternate routes or questions, contact Chris Phelps at Christopher.Phelps@USDA.gov or the Grand Valley Ranger District at 970-242-8211.
Campgrounds slated for new facilities
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and GunnisonNational Forests announce the Sunshine Campground and Silver Jack Overlook project.
This project consists of replacing outdated toilet facilities and water lines at the Sunshine Campground and outdated toilet facilities at the Silver Jack Overlook area.
The first phase of the project will include building demolishing. Construction began Aug. 23 and is anticipated to continue through the month of September.
The final phase, consisting of installation of new facilities, is anticipated to occur spring, 2023. During construction porta-johns will be available at Sunshine Campground. No restroom facilities will be available at the Silver Jack Overlook during construction.
