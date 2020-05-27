GMUG phasing in limited camping at developed sites

Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will begin opening a limited number of developed recreation sites, including campgrounds, on June 1.
Some recreation sites will continue to remain closed and inaccessible, while others may experience a delayed opening. Dispersed camping remains open on National Forest System lands, subject to state and local public health orders.
The GMUG in its press release announcing the reopening reminded everyone to stay close to home and to follow the latest federal, state and local health guidance. Stay at least 6 feet from others, prepare for limited or no services, such as restroom facilities and garbage collection, pack out trash and human waste, avoid crowding in parking lots, trails, scenic overlooks, and other areas, and take CDC precautions to prevent illnesses like COVID-19.
The GMUG is asking visitors to recreation responsibly. This will help expand access to facilities and services. Visitors are asked to plan accordingly as certain services, such as trailhead restrooms, will still be unavailable.
The GMUG currently has no fire restrictions; however, please follow basic fire safety guidelines.
For more information on the GMUG National Forests, please visit the official GMUG website. Contact local GMUG offices for area specific information:
• Forest Supervisor’s Office – Delta – 970-874-6600;
• Grand Valley Ranger District – Grand Junction – 970-242-8211;
• Paonia Ranger District – Paonia – 970-527-4131;
• Ouray Ranger District – Montrose – 970-240-5300;
• Norwood Ranger District – Norwood – 970-327-4261;
• Gunnison Ranger District – Gunnison – 970-641-0471.
For information on current fire restrictions, call the GMUG Fire Information line at 970-874-6602.
