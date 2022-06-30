After COVID-19 restrictions put awards ceremonies on hiatus, the U.S. Forest Service made it up to honorees from 2019 - 2021, presenting awards to more than 200 employees, work units and partnerships for Rising Up to the Challenge and Leading through Adversity at the recent Regional Forester’s Award ceremony.
The ceremony acknowledged those who demonstrated a commitment to restoring, sustaining, and/or enhancing forest and grasslands and natural resources throughout the unprecedented challenges of 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Locally, the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests won an award in the category Sustaining our Nation’s Forests and Grasslands. This award recognized achievements in creating and maintaining resilient landscapes and was awarded to the GMUG for 2020 for its Matterhorn Mill non-time-critical removal action.
The GMUG was also honored in the Delivering Benefits to the Public category for 2020, for its U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree project. That year, the GMUG provided the nation’s Christmas tree.
This category recognized the strengthening communities and connecting people to the outdoors, and ensuring forests and grasslands deliver the values, uses, products and services that the public wants and needs.
The GMUG’s Jon Hare won the 2019 Emerging Leader award, which recognized superior service to the GMUG and community, as well as exceptional productivity, collaboration, and innovation in leadership.
The San Juan National Forest was recognized as excelling as a high-performing agency for its Rocky Mountain restoration initiative; it won the honor for 2021.
The 2019 award recipients received a five-segment wooden tray symbolic of the five states within the Rocky Mountain Region. The 2020 and 2021 award recipients received an engraved pine plaque. District winners will also receive an Aldo Leopold-style bench constructed by Job Corps students and instructors.
