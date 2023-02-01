The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Norwood Ranger District is seeking public comment on a proposal to continue site improvements at the Alta Lakes Recreation Area.

Located in a high-alpine basin approximately 13 miles south of Telluride, Colorado in San Miguel County, the project area includes Alta Lakes, Gold King Basin, Wild Boy Lake and National Forest System Road #632 — Alta Lakes Road.



