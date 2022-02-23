The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District is seeking public comments for the Diamond Creek Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Physical Safety Closures Project.
This project proposes to close or modify up to six inactive mine adits along National Forest Service Road (NFSR) #878–Engineer Pass Road, approximately 5 miles southeast of Ouray. The closures will eliminate high-risk safety hazards to recreational visitors, while preserving natural and cultural resources.
All adits are within approximately 1,000 feet of NFSR No. 878–Engineer Pass Road. Closure methods for this project may include backfill, grates, bulkheads and grated corrugated steel pipe.
Bat-friendly slot gates or exclusionary methods will be used at all sites considered to have at least some potential for significant bat roosting habitat. The Diamond Creek AML project is currently planned for summer 2022.
Comments may be:
• Mailed to Ouray Ranger District, Attn: Lindsey Binder – Diamond Creek AML Physical Safety Closures Project Comments, 2505 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401.
• Delivered to the Ouray Ranger District during business hours, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
All comments for the Diamond Creek AML Physical Safety Closures Project will be accepted through March 25, 2022. For additional information contact Lindsey Binder at 970-318-6516, or Lindsey.Binder@usda.gov.
