Representatives of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will host a public meeting as part of a 30-day comment period for the engineering evaluation and cost analysis on tailings removal and stream bank stabilization for the Atlas Mills and Tailings site.
The site is approximately7 miles southwest of Ouray on Camp Bird Road. The GMUG is evaluating a non-time critical removal action (NTCRA) to address mill tailings that contain concentrations of metals that may be hazardous to human health and the environment, in accordance with the Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA).
The public meeting is from 4 - 5 p.m. March 7, at the Ouray County Event Center, U.S. 550, Ridgway.
The Atlas Mill site features remnants of the historic mill structure on a hillside, an adjacent pile of coarse-grained waste rock, and two distinct fine-grained tailings deposits on the floodplain adjacent to the western side of Sneffels Creek. The tailings are partly located within the riparian wetland associated with Sneffels Creek. Mobilization of these contaminated materials off-site during rainfall or snowmelt events is of concern. The site footprint is approximately 7.5 acres and is largely devoid of vegetation.
Assessment efforts have included a site inspection and separate data gap characterization of the former mine and mill areas, including sampling and chemical analyses of tailings, soil, sediment and adjacent streams.
The results of these studies are presented in the engineering evaluation/cost analysis (EE/CA) report, along with a human health and ecological risk screening. The objective of the EE/CA is to evaluate and select the removal action alternative that reduces the potential for exposure to acceptable levels, and to reduce the potential for contaminants to migrate or be released.
The EE/CA report is available for review at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/AtlasMillEECA.
For further information, contact Curtis Cross, GMUG Forest Engineer, 970-874-6667, curtis.cross@usda.gov.
All comments regarding the EE/CA report must be received by the Forest Service by April 4.
Comments may be:
• Mailed to the GMUG Forest Supervisor’s Office, 2250 South Main St., Delta, CO 81416.
• Delivered to the Forest Supervisor’s Office during business hours, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 1:30 - 4 p.m.
• Submitted by email to: curtis.cross@usda.gov.
