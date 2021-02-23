GMUG welcomes familiar face into new role

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests welcome the recent arrival of Tammy Randall-Parker as the new Public Services staff officer. Randall-Parker joins the GMUG from the Inyo National Forest where she served as the Forest Supervisor for two years.
“I am extremely excited to be returning to the Western Slope and even more excited to be rejoining the GMUG. I really missed the mountains and the great people that call the Western Slope their home,” said Randall-Parker.
Randall-Parker previously worked for the GMUG for 13 years as the Ouray District Ranger and was instrumental in a variety of major projects including the Uncompahgre Collaborative Forest Restoration Project, sale of the Ice Park to the City of Ouray, balancing rangeland issues in the San Juan Mountains to protect bighorn sheep habitat and mentoring more than 30 students from Montrose High School through the Forestry Intern Program.
“We are very excited to have Tammy join the GMUG team again. Tammy’s collaborative mindset and emphasis on partnerships is vital to her new role and her enthusiastic personality and collaborative nature will be a great addition to GMUG’s leadership,” said Chad Stewart, GMUG Forest Supervisor.
Randall-Parker assumed leadership of her staff officer role November 2020.
