The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Norwood Ranger District will begin changing its camping management strategy in the Mary E. camping area by shifting to a fee-based campground beginning June 25. The Mary E. camping area is located approximately 7 miles west of Telluride, Colorado.
In recent years the rising popularity of dispersed camping and the increased visitation in the Telluride area has led to a marked increase in undesirable impacts. “Our goal is to maximize recreation opportunities while minimizing unwanted impacts moving us to a sustainable path going forward,” said Norwood District Ranger, Megan Eno.
Facility and service improvements will include an road upgrades, toilet and trash services, fire rings, a campground host on-site, improvements to existing campsites (i.e., hardening/leveling parking areas, constructing tent pads, etc.), additional campsites, a campsite fee of $14-$15 per night, a day-use parking area and a day-use picnic area. The camping area will be managed by Recreation Resource Management of America.Additionally, all dogs would be required to be on leash, quiet hours would be set from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and the maximum stay limit would be seven days in a 30-day period.Visitors should expect to see implementation of the facility improvements June and July 2021. With these changes, visitors need to plan for reduced capacity as sites fill up quickly. Visitors should also be prepared with a backup plan if their first choice is unavailable.
For further information, contact Norwood Ranger District Office at 970- 327-4261.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.