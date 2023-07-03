The Great Outdoors Colorado board awarded $425,000 to Trust for Public Land  to permanently protect Higher Ground Ranch located at the junction of Gunnison, Montrose, and Delta counties.

The grant is part of GOCO’s Land Acquisition program, which supports urban and rural landscape, waterway, and habitat protection priorities and improves access to the outdoors.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?