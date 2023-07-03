The Great Outdoors Colorado board awarded $425,000 to Trust for Public Land to permanently protect Higher Ground Ranch located at the junction of Gunnison, Montrose, and Delta counties.
The grant is part of GOCO’s Land Acquisition program, which supports urban and rural landscape, waterway, and habitat protection priorities and improves access to the outdoors.
The first grant will help TPL permanently protect the 3,327-acre Higher Ground Ranch with a conservation easement, also supported by funding from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Gunnison Legacy Fund, and the U.S. Forest Service’s Forest Legacy Program.
The property contains critical wildlife habitat, with winter range and migration corridors, and connects to more than 3.7 million acres of protected federal land. The effort protects the headwaters of Doug and Clear Fork Creeks, over 14 miles of stream, and 28 springs that contribute to critical water supply to the Gunnison River system, including Crawford and Gould Reservoirs.
“The Higher Ground Ranch is a rare gem that is worthy of conservation for its forested habitat, connection to adjacent public lands, water resources, and wildlife habitat, as illustrated by the broad support for the project from local, state and federal partners,” said Wade Shelton, senior project manager with the Trust for Public Land.
“We hope that the protection of Higher Ground as a working ranch demonstrates to other area landowners that conservation, rather than subdivision, is an economically viable and preferable option.”
This project aligns with the goals of Keep It Colorado’s Statewide Land Conservation Plan, the Colorado Water Plan, and the Gunnison Basin Implementation Plan. It will also serve as a catalyst for TPL’s Tri-County Headwaters Initiative, which seeks to conserve 47,000 acres through voluntary partnerships with private landowners in the area.
To date, GOCO has invested over $8 million in projects in Montrose County and partnered to conserve more than 5,300 acres of land there. GOCO funding has supported the Connect Initiative Trail and Holly Park in Montrose; Naturita Town Park, the conservation of Galley Ranch and Sweitzer Lake State Park, among other projects.
Great Outdoors Colorado invests a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance the state’s parks, trails, wildlife, rivers, and open spaces. GOCO’s independent board awards competitive grants to local governments and land trusts and makes investments through Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Created when voters approved a constitutional amendment in 1992, GOCO has since funded more than 5,600 projects in all 64 counties of Colorado without any tax dollar support. Visit GOCO.org for more information.
