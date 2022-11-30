People inspect several creative, hand-painted bowls at Partners annual Chili Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 26. The event raised about $7,000 for the mentoring organization's Art Partners program. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
People pack themselves under the dome at The Temple in downtown Montrose on Saturday, Nov. 26, for Partners' annual Chili Bowl. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Not everyone wants to be called a “repeat offender,” but Cindy Watson will wear the title proudly when it comes to Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray Mentoring’s annual Chili Bowl.
Watson and her partner Uli “Lee” Bischoff are the proud owners of this year’s “golden ladle” for Best Overall Chili. Their Southern New Mexico green chili was an evident hit, as it won the majority of votes from the couple hundred people who packed into The Temple on Saturday, Nov. 26, for the fundraising event. Attendees noshed on all-you-can eat chili prepared by 23 chefs, and also took home a unique bowl or vessel, hand-painted by community members at Amazing Glaze.
“We’re repeat offenders,” Watson said Wednesday, explaining she and Bischoff also claimed the best overall ladle in 2019 and that, when called to the stage on Saturday, Art Partners case manager Lisette Riviere used the term to describe them. The two also took home a second golden ladle in the Best Green Chili category.
Watson said Bischoff learned from experts while stationed in Alamogordo, New Mexico, in the Air Force: “They taught him how to make chili,” she said.
The pair first entered the contest at Riviere’s urging in 2019 when, without so much as their own aprons, they ended up with honors for the best green chili and best all-around chili.
“COVID hits and I end up doing other fundraisers with Partners,” Watson said, adding she agreed to enter the Chili Bowl once again.
She and Bischoff began preparing gallons of the goods on their patio, with Watson also cooking up her homemade tortillas.
They were again surprised and delighted to win: “We had so much fun,” Watson reported.
Watson and Bischoff were not alone in snagging bragging rights for their chili.
Chef Vincent Loco of Mountain Rose Catering won the Best Vegetarian Chili category with his veggie lentil recipe. Mountain Rose Catering also took home a golden ladle for Unique Chili, the braised Birria, prepared by chef Mikie Grand.
Chef Reeves Hewlett won Best Red Chili for Horsefly Brewing Co. with the Horsefly carne recipe.
The Chili Bowl raises money for Partners’ Art Partners program, which pairs young people with artists in the community so that they can learn from experts how to better bring their creative vision forward.
On top of sampling some of the best chili around, those at the Chili Bowl also got to have a look at some of the pieces youths and their mentors created.
This year, the Chili Bowl’s main event and several sponsorships brought in about $7,000, Partners Executive Director Curtis Hearst said — making the event a win for the kids, not just the top cooks. (The event took about $2,000 to put on, Hearst estimated.)
Chili Bowl proceeds help pay for Art Partners programs, classes, supplies, field trips, volunteer support and similar expenses.
“It took a lot of time and effort. The food is all donated, which makes it really nice,” Hearst said. “It was a nice, community event, where families can come and enjoy themselves restaurant or home chefs can be proud of their chili and share in it. For $20 for all-you-can-eat chili, it’s affordable for most people.”
Overall, Partners’ funding is holding steady, Hearst said. The organization is midway through a five-year Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment grant, plus holds other fundraisers and accepts donations.
“Local fundraising events are bringing in close to $80,000 right now. We’re doing well. Our funding’s been strong,” said Hearst.
Partners is, however, hurting for other people’s time. There is a near-constant need for adult mentors to pair with youths through Partners’ overall program in Montrose, Delta and Ouray counties, which matches at-risk kids with stable adult role models who commit to spending time with them.
“Our need right now is for volunteers. We always need volunteers and have a waiting list, but ever since the pandemic, our numbers have been down maybe 25%,” Hearst said. “We have about 40 kids on the list waiting for a mentor.”
There is a special need for men to mentor boys. Of the 16 kids on the waiting list in Montrose, 15 are boys. “We need some positive role models to sign up and take on a kid,” Hearst said.
Watson isn’t a mentor, but chips in as she can with other needs. For her, it makes sense.
“Partners is a wonderful program. I look at outreach. When COVID hit, more than ever, those kids needed a mentor,” she said, praising Riviere and the volunteers.
“It’s a community involvement and it’s about kindness. It’s about giving back to your community. There are certain programs that move me. Partners is one.”
To learn more about mentoring opportunities, or other ways to support Partners, call 970-249-1116 (Montrose) or 970-874-4661 (Delta). The website is partners-west.org.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
