Not everyone wants to be called a “repeat offender,” but Cindy Watson will wear the title proudly when it comes to Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray Mentoring’s annual Chili Bowl.

Watson and her partner Uli “Lee” Bischoff are the proud owners of this year’s “golden ladle” for Best Overall Chili. Their Southern New Mexico green chili was an evident hit, as it won the majority of votes from the couple hundred people who packed into The Temple on Saturday, Nov. 26, for the fundraising event. Attendees noshed on all-you-can eat chili prepared by 23 chefs, and also took home a unique bowl or vessel, hand-painted by community members at Amazing Glaze.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

