BC Rotary tournament coming up
The second annual Black Canyon Rotary Golf Tournament will be Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Black Canyon Golf Course. It’s $200 per team, $50 per player and includes carts, meals and refreshments.
Check in will be at 8 a.m., a shotgun start for four-person teams begins at 9. Hole sponsorships are available. Mayfly Outdoors is the title sponsor for the tournament this year.
Luna scholarship tourney Sept. 25
The annual Martine Luna Golf Scramble will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Black Canyon Golf Course. The four-person scramble format golf tournament is a fundraiser in memory of Martine Luna who died in 2019. The tournament is in its third year and proceeds will benefit those youth who want to play sports but cannot afford equipment or other expenses.
Proceeds also benefit the Montrose High School Wrestling Booster Club.
Entry fees for the tournament are $65 per player, or $250 per team. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9. Players can register online at BCGC. For more information: Cathie Martinez, 970-417-8125; or, Bryant Hunter, 970-497-0100.
Rosebud Invite is Sept. 24
The 11th annual Rosebud Invitational golf tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at The Bridges in Montrose.
The format will be a two-woman better ball using 80% of handicap index. Golfers must have an active handicap to compete with a maximum of 40. There will be four flights and it will be limited to 40 teams. Entry fee is $230 per team which includes refreshments and meals.
Timberline Bank is the presenting sponsor.
Information and registration: Brian Franco, PGA professional; brian@montrosebridges.com; 970-252-1119.
