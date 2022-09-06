Purchase Access

BC Rotary tournament coming up

The second annual Black Canyon Rotary Golf Tournament will be Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Black Canyon Golf Course. It’s $200 per team, $50 per player and includes carts, meals and refreshments.



