Two major fundraiser golf tournaments were held by nonprofits Saturday in Montrose. Both competitions featured scramble formats.
• In the Dolphin House annual fundraising tournament, the team of Eric Lederer, Don Lundberg, Ray Welsh and Mike Blotter posted the low gross score of 15 under 57 to win at Cobble Creek.
Two shots back at 59 were Tyler Dahl, JT Aremendariz, Trey Stastny and Chris Boyd. Two teams posted 12 under par 60 – Mike Palasio, Fred Velasquez, Bob Andrew and Phil Pantleo; Paul Derence, John Nichols, Martin McHugh, Lars Erickson. The team of Fred Brown, Russ Sullivan, Jerry Furuyie and Tim Brown was fourth with a 62.
• The Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans of Montrose held its seventh-annual fundraiser at The Bridges.
The team of Alan Brown, David Gilman, Greg Perkins and Jason Johnson won the competition with a combined low gross score of 53. That was five shots ahead (58) of two runners-up, Chuck Feeney, West Frederick, Jon Urban and Isreal Rivera.
The other 14-under par score was by Dylan DeJulio, Justin Haltiner, John Bennett and Jordan Alegria. One more team broke 60, posting a 59: Mike Brown, Devin Davis, Joe Aliota, and Matt Brown.
The two long drive contest winners were Jordan Alegria and Kris Flower.
Twenty-one teams participated in the event, the largest field in its history, said WHAV executive director Mike Trickey.
