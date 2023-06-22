GOP women award 2023 scholarship funds

State Rep Marc Catlin presented flag pins to Paige Schulz, left, and Tanner Carroll, right, during the GOP scholarship awards luncheon this past week. (Michael Cox/Special to the MDP)

 Michael Cox

The Montrose Republican Women have added another $3,000 to their total scholarship awards since the program began in 2011. 

Home-schooled high school grad Paige Schulz and Olathe High alum Tanner Carroll each received $1,500 scholarships from the organization. The awards were made at the recent monthly lunch meeting of the GOP group. 



