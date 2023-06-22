GOP women award 2023 scholarship funds

The Montrose Republican Women have added another $3,000 to their total scholarship awards since the program began in 2011.
Home-schooled high school grad Paige Schulz and Olathe High alum Tanner Carroll each received $1,500 scholarships from the organization. The awards were made at the recent monthly lunch meeting of the GOP group.
Schulz will be attending Colorado Mesa University (CMU). She completed her high school courses and received a 3.75 grade point average.
Her early schooling took place at Olathe Elementary school through the fourth grade. However, she was challenged by a severe hearing deficiency and was schooled at home by her dedicated parents, Nathan and Staci, who also had the help of the Homeschool Co-op for the fifth through 12 grades.
With the help of her cochlear implants, Schulz plans on becoming a licensed special needs teacher and eventually an elementary school teacher. She loves working with youngsters.
“Through my work and volunteer experiences I have discovered the love of working with children and those with special needs,” she said.
Her work experience has been as a counselor and teacher at the Sonrise Mountain Ranch near Cimarron, where her father is the facilities director and her mother is assistant cook. Schulz has two brothers, Ayden and Levi.
Carroll is the second scholarship recipient for 2023. She is an aspiring graphic artist who will continue her education at CMU.
“I want to have my own graphic design business,” she told the Republican scholarship fund committee.
Carroll graduated this year from Olathe High school with a 4.056 grade point average. That is on top of being elected Olathe High’s head girl, being a member of the National Honor Society, working as an active member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and playing varsity volleyball.
All the while, she was learning how to use the tools of a modern graphic artist (PhotoShop, Adobe Illustrator and others). She is also a painter. If you have a horse, she can train it for you too.
She is the daughter of Jeremy and Cindy Carroll, and she has three brothers, Mason, Landon, and Paden.
In order to qualify for the GOP Women’s scholarship each applicant must write a short essay about a constitutional amendment of their choice and an essay covering a piece of state or federal legislation that they think is important and impactful.
Carroll chose to discuss the Second Amendment and the Stop Higher Education Espionage Act.
“The Second Amendment would have to be the most significant amendment to me personally. The amendment is exceedingly controversial due to the rising activity involving domestic gun violence. However, if the amendment were to be revoked, the United States would be no different than any other country.”
Carroll brings the matter right down to the farm where the presence of firearms makes controlling predators easier and safer than other methods.
Carroll’s choice for a new law is the “Stop Higher Education Espionage and Theft Act.” The bill aims to counteract the constant pressure by foreign entities to influence students of all ages.
“This is a rightly declared breach in national security,” Carroll said.
The new act which was introduced in March of this year establishes a process for designating foreign actors as foreign intelligence threats to higher education.
“Those infiltrating the college system (primarily from China) are infringing on students’ and educational freedoms to write and speak without the possibility of being reported as an enemy country later to be used against the United State,” Carroll said.
Schulz chose to discuss the 14th Amendment, often called the Right to Life Amendment. Of the amendment’s impact, Schulz writes: “When government and law respect and honor the dignity and value of human life, the welfare of our country as a whole is encouraged. “
The value of the 14th Amendment is the codification of the Declaration of Independence sentiment in the words, “Life liberty and pursuit of happiness.” Schulz sees herself as a personal beneficiary of the words.
“I am a personal beneficiary of the right to liberty by the fact that I am homeschooled and I did not attend public school. I know that not everyone has the liberty to do this, and I am glad I have this right.”
The legislation that impress Schulz just happened to be the suicide prevention law, written and guided through the Colorado Legislature by District 58 Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose. More than 1,300 suicides in Colorado in 2020 got Catlin’s attention. The bill requires that suicide prevention contact information be placed on the back of every student ID card in the state’s colleges and universities.