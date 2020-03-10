Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in response to the state’s coronavirus outbreak.
There are now at least 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, in Colorado. Four new cases were announced on Monday alone and a fifth was being further investigated after inconclusive test results. Three more cases were announced on Tuesday, including Eagle, Gunnison and Arapahoe counties.
One of those new cases from Monday was a Larimer County woman in her 50s who has been diagnosed with pneumonia, a complication of the virus that can be deadly.
“There will be more confirmed cases,” Polis predicted. “We’re going to get through this together.”
Read the rest of the story at The Colorado Sun.
