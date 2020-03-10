Jared Polis coronavirus
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks at a news conference on COVID-19, the coronavirus, on March 3, 2020. 

 (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in response to the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

There are now at least 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, in Colorado. Four new cases were announced on Monday alone and a fifth was being further investigated after inconclusive test results. Three more cases were announced on Tuesday, including Eagle, Gunnison and Arapahoe counties.

One of those new cases from Monday was a Larimer County woman in her 50s who has been diagnosed with pneumonia, a complication of the virus that can be deadly.

“There will be more confirmed cases,” Polis predicted. “We’re going to get through this together.”

