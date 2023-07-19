Governor Jared Polis appointed Jess Beaulieu of Denver, John (Jack) Murphy of Aurora and Gary Skiba of Durango to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission for terms that expire on July 1, 2027.

Beaulieu was appointed to serve as a representative of outdoor recreation and parks utilization. She is an active attorney and the manager of the University of Denver’s Animal Law Program.



