Governor: I-70 Glenwood Canyon to reopen Saturday

Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew announced Wednesday, Aug. 11, that Glenwood Canyon is expected to reopen Saturday afternoon.
The two visited the canyon, where mudslides caused extensive damage to I-70, and viewed some of the around-the-clock repair and debris clearing efforts performed by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Polis and Lew announced in a news release that Glenwood Canyon would reopen Saturday afternoon.
“Clearing and ultimately re-opening the I-70 corridor through Glenwood Springs is our top transportation priority," said Polis.
"This corridor plays a vital role in our state’s economy and for many Coloradans traveling to get to work, school, and homes along the Western Slope. CDOT and State Emergency Operations have made tremendous progress in cleaning up and removing tons of mud and debris that have completely blocked off access to this roadway.
"As the state recovers from this incident and reopens this corridor Saturday afternoon, we will continue to need strong federal partners in the Biden Administration and our federal delegation.”
There is extensive work to be accomplished over the next four days that includes completing material removal at westbound Milepost 123.5 and the state commends Xcel for speeding up the extensive work they need to accomplish to hit this timeline.
Since mudslides closed I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, Polis has taken immediate action to provide additional resources to reopen the canyon and help mitigate future disasters. Polis issued two state disaster declarations that authorized the use of the Colorado National Guard for traffic control, debris management, and unarmed law enforcement support.
Additionally, Polis requested federal funds to assist with the recovery efforts, which the Federal Highway Administration approved releasing $11.6 million to Colorado one day after the Polis administration made the request.
CDOT crews have removed thousands of tons of debris from the canyon.
The governor's disaster declaration also activates the State’s Emergency Operations Plan and directs state agencies to coordinate their response while also providing additional funds to respond to the damage and repairs needed in areas affected by burn scar, flooding and slides.
Coloradans can find the latest updates and information on alternative routes at www.codot.gov/travel/glenwoodcanyon.
