Nine food trucks competed for culinary honors during the second annual Governor’s Plate competition recently at the Colorado State Fair.

Anne’s À La Mode was crowned the Governor’s Plate winner in the Colorado-sourced food competition. The mobile restaurant took home the coveted Golden Plate award, while Papa Mario’s, the 2021 champion, was recognized as the People’s Choice winner.



