Nine food trucks competed for culinary honors during the second annual Governor’s Plate competition recently at the Colorado State Fair.
Anne’s À La Mode was crowned the Governor’s Plate winner in the Colorado-sourced food competition. The mobile restaurant took home the coveted Golden Plate award, while Papa Mario’s, the 2021 champion, was recognized as the People’s Choice winner.
This year, contestants were instructed to bring their most creative twist to the competition theme, “Your Take on Fair Food.”
Governor Jared Polis and event attendees voted on their favorite fair food creations at the event.
Anne’s À La Mode presented a delicious Habanero Peach Cup-O-Cobbler, prepared with ingredients from Colorado Proud producers, including Colorado peaches, to win the competition.
Papa Mario’s created an Elote Grilled Cheese sandwich with corn and chiles from Musso farms in Pueblo and belford cheese from James Ranch in Durango to earn the People’s Choice prize.
“There is nothing more enjoyable than celebrating Colorado food and culture, on a beautiful night at our State Fair in Pueblo, with local chefs, locally sourced ingredients, and fun competition,” said Polis.
“Congratulations to our winners, who fed us well and inspired us through their creativity and love for Colorado.”
All nine food truck competitors used Colorado-sourced ingredients to create their signature dishes.
“Colorado agriculture provides some of the best, healthiest, most flavorful ingredients in the country,” said Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg.
“This competition showcases our many diverse agricultural products as well as the talents of local chefs who create culinary masterpieces using local Colorado Proud ingredients.”
To be classified as Colorado Proud, a truck must use food and/or agricultural products that have been grown, raised, or processed in Colorado.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone