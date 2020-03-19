Virus Outbreak Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday extended the suspension of downhill ski operations, further limited the size of gatherings allowed and suspended in-person learning in public and private schools. 

The governor signed a number of executive orders to put these mandates into action, and he also announced the launch of the Help Colorado Now effort where Coloradans can donate and volunteer. He also announced the COVID Relief Fund, which has already raised about $3 million to help those affected by COVID-19. 

“We are acting boldly and swiftly together to protect the health and safety of all Coloradans. The science and data tells us this will get worse before it gets better,” Polis said in a release. “We are in this together and the state is taking the necessary actions to slow the spread of this disease.”

Suspension of in-person learning at both public and private schools has been extended from March 23 to April 17. The order also outlines mandates to provide remote learning and to provide free or reduced price meals to children who rely on those meals. 

Polis extended the suspension of downhill ski area operations through April 6 after last week ordering a suspension until March 22. 

Following CDC guidelines, the governor issued an order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, including community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based events, sporting events with spectators, concerts, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs, festivals and other similar events. 

