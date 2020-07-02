Grab some supplies and make your own bird feeder

You can build a bird feeder with materials readily on hand — and you can also read up on birds at the Montrose Regional Library.
To get started building, you will need:
• an empty, cleaned, and dry gallon or half-gallon plastic milk carton; • some string or wire; • scissors;
• bird seed; • a few rocks; • a few sticks
Mark on your container where you would like to make your cuts — your opening should be at least four inches wide but could be a little bigger or a little smaller depending on your container. If your container is big enough, mark out openings on multiple sides.
Using a pair of scissors, or if you have parental supervision, you can use a utility knife, cut out the opening or openings you marked in step one.
Take your string and securely wrap it around the neck of the milk jug and tight it tight. If you are feeling confident, you can poke two holes toward the top of the milk jug before threading the string through so you can hang it up that way.
Add a few small stones to the bottom of your container — make sure they are large enough that a bird won't mistake them for feed, but small enough to fit in your container. This will help the container from moving too much in the wind.
Next, add a few sticks across the openings of your containers for the birds to sit on.
Now you can pour in the seed and hang up your new bird feeder.
For more information you can check out: “The Bird Feeder Book by Donald Stokes,” “The Bird Garden by Stephen Kress,” and “The National Audubon Society North American Birdfeeder Handbook by Robert Burton.”
For Spanish instructions, see below.
Para empezar, necesitas:
• un recipiente de un galón o medio galón, vacío y limpio
• cuerda o alambre
• tijeras
• alpiste
• unas cuantas piedras
• unas cuantas ramas
Marca en el recipiente donde quieres hacer tus cortes — la abertura debería ser por lo menos cuatro pulgadas de ancho, pero podría ser un poco más grande o pequeña dependiendo del recipiente. Si el recipiente es suficientemente grande, marca aberturas en varios lados.
Usando las tijeras, corta la abertura o aberturas que marcaste en el primer paso. Tus padres te pueden ayudar con esta parte.
Toma la cuerda y envuélvela firmemente alrededor del cuello del recipiente y átala bien ajustada. Si te sientes seguro, puedes hacer dos huecos en la parte arriba antes de poner la cuerda, así puedes colgarlo después.
Pon unas cuantas piedras pequeñas en el contenedor — asegúrate que sean suficientemente grandes para que los pájaros no las confundan con comida, pero suficientemente pequeñas para caber en el contenedor. Esto ayuda a que el contenedor no se mueva tanto si hay viento.
Ahora, pon unas cuantas ramas sobre las aberturas de los contenedores donde los pájaros pueden posarse.
Ya puedes añadir el alpiste y colgar tu nuevo comedero de pájaros.
