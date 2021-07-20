The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, in cooperation with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, announce the 2021 Grand Mesa Moose Day. This free family event will take place July 31 at the Grand Mesa Visitor Center located off Highway 65 at 2009 Baron Lake Drive from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Scheduled activities include outdoor moose displays, programs on moose viewing, a moose scavenger hunt, telemetry hike with a wildlife officer and activities for children and prizes. Visitors are encouraged to bring water, bug repellant and dress for cooler temperatures.
For more information contact the Grand Mesa Visitor Center at 970-856-4153.
