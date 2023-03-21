The Grand Mesa Nordic Council will be partnering with REI for its second annual Snowshoe Day scheduled for Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. - 2p.m. at County Line Trailhead.
On this day, REI will be offering free adult and youth snowshoe rentals, and the GMNC will be preparing the trails. There will be tips and instruction provided as well as discussion on proper snowshoe etiquette on the trails.
This is an opportunity to try out snowshoeing if you are new to the sport. However, if you are an experienced snowshoer, GMNC will be exploring potential new snowshoe trails, and this is a chance to connect and provide the organization with feedback. Guided tours will be offered at noon and 1 p.m., but event attendees are invited to head out on the trails on their own as well.
Grand Mesa Nordic Council is a community-supported, nonprofit organization established in 1990 dedicated to promoting fun and safe cross country skiing experiences on Grand Mesa for skiers of all ages and abilities. GMNC relies entirely on voluntary contributions and grants to fund trail grooming and maintenance operations.
GMNC grooms and maintains 50 kilometers of trails throughout the winter season, operating under a special use permit from the U.S. Forest Service. The organization offers ski lessons and clinics and hosts a number of races.
