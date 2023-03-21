The Grand Mesa Nordic Council will be partnering with REI for its second annual Snowshoe Day scheduled for Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. - 2p.m. at County Line Trailhead.

On this day, REI will be offering free adult and youth snowshoe rentals, and the GMNC will be preparing the trails. There will be tips and instruction provided as well as discussion on proper snowshoe etiquette on the trails.



