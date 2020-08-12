The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Norwood Ranger District has opened a free fuelwood harvest area of decked ponderosa pine on the Uncompahgre Plateau.
Individuals interested in harvesting from these fuelwood decks can obtain a permit by contacting either the Norwood or Ouray Ranger District offices.
Permits for personal usage are free, while commercial usage permits are available for $5 per cord (four cord minimum). The harvest area will be open through Oct. 30.
The fuelwood decks are remnants of the Horsefly Project and are located within the project area, approximately 20 miles northeast of Norwood.
The Horsefly Project was implemented in partnership with the Mule Deer Foundation as a continuation of the Sanborn Park Treatment Project to reduce the potential for severe wildfires along the wildland-urban interface. As a result, the project area has reduced wildfire fuel loading, increased vegetation diversity and improved wildlife habitat.
A valid fuelwood permit must be in the physical possession of any person harvesting firewood from National Forest System lands. Personal use firewood cannot be sold, commercial permits have been made available. Permits can be obtained by calling the following offices:
• Norwood Ranger District; 970-327-4261;
• Ouray Ranger District; 970-240-5300.
Call the offices prior to showing up in-person as district office hours may vary.
Forest visitors are also encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by calling the local ranger district for forest and road conditions, along with regulations and current fire restrictions.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/gmug/fuelwood.
