The Grand Mesa visitor center will open for the summer beginning June 19.
The visitor center will be open every day through the last Sunday in September from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visitors can purchase maps, recreation passes (annual, senior, access passes). Forest Service fuelwood permits will not be available for the 2021 season. Helpful staff are available during the summer season to answer your questions and provide recommendations to enhance your visit.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, would like to remind visitors to recreate responsible when visiting the forest and respect the resource.
Don’t drive on wet and muddy side roads creating resource damage, adhere to forest regulations, demonstrate camping etiquette, be bear aware and practice Leave No Trace principles.
Campers are asked to observe general camping etiquette including following all posted rules in campgrounds, respecting quiet hours and leaving campsites clean for the next visitor.
Seasonal trail and wilderness crews are out and active on the forest clearing trails and beginning to work on summer projects.
Visitors can expect to encounter crews working in the vicinity of where they are recreating. If you come across a downed tree or other issues on a trail, campground or overlook, report it to a local ranger station.
Remember to Leave No Trace
It's up to all of us to minimize our impact, to travel softly, leaving no trace of our visit so that future generations can enjoy these special places we all love. Help to protect your national forests by following the seven Leave No Trace Principles:
· Plan ahead and prepare
· Travel and camp on durable surfaces
· Dispose of waste properly
· Leave what you find
· Minimize campfire impacts
· Respect wildlife
· Be considerate of other visitors
For more information about camping and recreation on the Grand Mesa National Forest, call the Grand Valley Ranger District at 970-263-4100.
