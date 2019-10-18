The fire at Grand Mesa’s Young’s Creek has no forward progression and there are no threats or closures as of Oct. 18.
United States Forest Service-Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre & Gunnison National Forests Public Information Officer Kimberlee Phillips said the fire was about 25 acres, but there is a perimeter around it. Using bucket drops from a helicopter, those working on the fire were able to stop its forward progression.
It is a slow burn right now, and is expected to extinguish on its own. Clean up of this fire should be within a couple of days.
According to a Facebook post from Oct. 17, dispatch received a report at 10:42 a.m. of a fire in the vicinity of Young's Creek. At the time, the Young's Creek Fire had been reported at being approximately 16 acres. The cause has not been determined.
For more information: Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Fire Information can be found by calling 970-874-6602; visiting the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests website at fs.usda.gov/gmug; visiting the website for West Slope Fire Information at WestSlopeFireInfo.com; visiting Facebook at facebook.com/GMUG.NF/; or visiting Twitter at twitter.com/GMUG_NF.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.