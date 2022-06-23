Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park welcomes the Grand Valley State University’s New Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, for a one-hour special music performance.
The concert will occur at the park’s south rim amphitheater, located next to the South Rim Campground. Parking is limited, so arrive early to secure a spot. Parking is allowed only in designated spaces. The concert is free and open to the public.
Grand Valley State University (GVSU), located in Michigan, is home to the award-winning New Music Ensemble. This undergraduate classical chamber ensemble will be presenting a concert of original music inspired by the National Parks. Since 2014 the ensemble has toured four times to 20 national parks, sharing originally created music inspired by these special natural environments.
Their efforts are funded with multiple awards from the National Endowment for the Arts. The ensemble has been featured in many notable publications including the New York Times and Newsweek, and have been heard on radio, film, and television throughout the country.
The Black Canyon performance on July 7 is part of a two-week musical tour. GVSU will be performing at Rocky Mountain National Park on July 5, Canyonlands National Park on July 9, Bryce Canyon National Park on July 10, Great Basin National Park on July 12, and at Dinosaur National Monument on July 15.
