Grant adds to Ridgway State Park’s rec fleet

A paddleboarder enjoys Ridgway Reservoir at Ridgway State Park. (Courtesy photo/CPW)

 Dustin Doskocil

More equipment is now available at Ridgway State Park, which in summertime brings thousands of visitors for water sports and recreation on its reservoir.

The park has again snagged grant funding, this time from the Colorado Parks Foundation, which gave $5,000 for 17 new paddleboards, eight life jackets and 96 safety whistles. The additions bring paddleboards available for rental to 28. As well, the park has one wheelchair compatible paddleboard.



