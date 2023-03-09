Grant adds to Ridgway State Park’s rec fleet

More equipment is now available at Ridgway State Park, which in summertime brings thousands of visitors for water sports and recreation on its reservoir.
The park has again snagged grant funding, this time from the Colorado Parks Foundation, which gave $5,000 for 17 new paddleboards, eight life jackets and 96 safety whistles. The additions bring paddleboards available for rental to 28. As well, the park has one wheelchair compatible paddleboard.
The acquisitions round out Ridgway State Park’s fleet, adding to last year’s addition of floating wheelchairs, track-chairs and a beach mat that increased accessibility.
“We applied for this grant because we had an increase of interest in classroom teachers and organizations wanting to take students on the water, but we only had 11 paddleboards,” said Ridgway State Park Senior Ranger Erin Vogel. “We look forward to being able to accommodate larger groups all at one time or multiple organizations on the same day at the park.”
Ridgway State Park works alongside local nonprofit Friends of Youth and Nature to provide recreational outreach opportunities for underserved and socioeconomically challenged youth in western Colorado. These programs teach stewardship in the outdoors and help build resilient youth.
“On behalf of Friends of Youth and Nature, Ridgway State Park would like to thank Colorado Parks Foundation for their generous funding,” Vogel said. “We are grateful for CPF’s dedication to enhancing outdoor experiences in Colorado’s state parks.”
Since receiving the grant, Ridgway State Park has hosted six self-guided field trips on the water by classes within Ouray School District. Friends of Youth and Nature also hosted a day at the park with Court Appointed Special Advocates, Partners West, Families Plus, Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club and the Haven House.
To find out how to set up a school or organizational visit to Ridgway State Park, call 970-626-5822.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone