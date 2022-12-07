Friends of Youth and Nature was recently awarded $10,000 by the Western Colorado Community Foundation.

Friends of Youth and Nature (FOYAN) facilitates opportunities for youth and families to explore and embrace nature, experience new outdoor activities, and engage in natural resource stewardship projects.



