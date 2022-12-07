Friends of Youth and Nature was recently awarded $10,000 by the Western Colorado Community Foundation.
Friends of Youth and Nature (FOYAN) facilitates opportunities for youth and families to explore and embrace nature, experience new outdoor activities, and engage in natural resource stewardship projects.
“It is well known that interactions with nature and time outdoors develops confidence, resilience, and relieves stress and anxieties in our youth. Any kid can benefit from time outdoors but it is particularly important for at-risk youth,“ said Anita Evans, FOYAN chair and co-founder.
Each year Western Colorado Community Foundation selects a theme for its community grants and awards $100,000 in funding to several nonprofits throughout the seven-county region. This year’s theme was Dreaming Forward.
In addition to the foundation funds, FOYAN was awarded grants from the El Pomar Foundation ($2,500), Anschutz Family Foundation ($7,500), the Montrose Community Foundation ($3,000) and Dick’s Sporting Goods ($1,000).
These grants, along with $3,000 of additional fundraising, enabled the purchase of 27 youth mountain bikes of various sizes and a bike trailer used to transport the bikes to various trails and bike parks.
“We are fortunate to have some integral partners collaborating to provide opportunities for these young ones,” Evans said.
The partners, part of the “Together for Resilient Youth” or TRY, program include Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Ridgway State Park, Montrose Recreation Department, FOYAN and the youth organizations: CASA 7JD, Partners, Families Plus, Haven House for the Homeless, Outer Range (Montrose Country School District), and Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club.
FOYAN works closely with these partners to organize and schedule the outings every other month and the kids love the opportunity to experience some fun outdoor activities.
Through these grants, FOYAN has been able to purchase various equipment like snowshoes, skis, paddleboards, and mountain bikes for these groups to use through a free gear library located in Montrose just for TRY members.
