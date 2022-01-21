El Pomar Trustees approved $51,000 allocated to five nonprofit organizations in the San Juan region at the Foundation’s December Trustees meeting.
The following organizations were awarded grants:
• Adaptive Sports Center of Crested Butte, Inc. — $10,000 in general operating support;
• Olathe Community Clini, Inc. — $20,000 for new clinic construction;
• Ouray Ice Park Incorporated — $10,000 for infrastructure addition;
• PEER Kindness Inc. (Montrose) — $3,500 for creation of a logic model;
• End of the Trail Rescue (Olathe) — $7,500 for direct care of equines; Sally Beck Fund.
Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has an established legacy of general purpose grant making throughout the state of Colorado. The competitive process remains the foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding, which accepts applications on a rolling basis.
Additionally, over the last 80 years, El Pomar has either developed or been entrusted with the stewardship of a number of other funds, as well as presenting merit grants in each region recommended by Trustees and regional council members.
In an effort to increase impact and establish connections across the entire state, the Regional Partnerships program was established in 2003. Each of the foundation’s 11 regional councils advises El Pomar Trustees and recommends grants to help support its communities. The San Juan Regional Council recommends grants in Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, San Miguel and Ouray counties. Council members are regional leaders in the business, nonprofit, and public sectors and provide first-hand information about current needs in their own communities.
The Sally Beck Fund supports organizations providing direct care to equines, therapeutic riding programs, equine education programs, and equine-related disaster response programs.
