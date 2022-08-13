Great Community Giveaway set to return

The date is set for Saturday, Aug. 27, at Lions Park, 602 N. Nevada Ave., in Montrose. Everything is free. Donations will be taken starting at 8 a.m. and the event will open to the public from 10 a.m. — noon.
“This is a great opportunity to clear the clutter from your closets and garages and pass on the good, clean items to someone else in need,” said Arlyn Macdonald, senior minister of the Spiritual Awareness Center, sponsor of the event. “We haven’t been able to sponsor the giveaway for the past two years due to the pandemic and we are delighted to be able to be of service to the community again in this way.”
Items that are excluded from the giveaway are televisions, all electronics, tires, large pieces of furniture, and VCR tapes. Household items, books, toys, bedding and linens, coats, clothing, and other miscellaneous items are welcome in clean and good working condition. “We are blessed to have received a large donation of baby clothes and items this year,” Macdonald added.
The Great Community Giveaway started in 2005 and has been held twice a year until the pandemic hit. It is one of the outreach programs of the Spiritual Awareness Center. “No dealers please, as this is a giveaway for people in need,” Macdonald said.
She stated that in previous years, after the Montrose community was served, the giveaway had enough T-shirts to send to the needy in the Philippines; winter coats and sweaters to the Indian reservation in Arizona; setup a household for a single father; provided several old televisions for young teenage boys to use for computer gaming (no televisions are accepted now); gift a beautiful tall young lady with a fur coat; provide Halloween costumes; and, help college students find items to set up their dorm rooms. Many children have found “new” toys and books.
“The Spiritual Awareness Center is grateful to all those members of the community who have given so generously in the past to help their neighbors and all the community volunteers who have helped set up and clean up for the event,” she said.
If you would like to volunteer, contact Macdonald at 970-252-0908.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone