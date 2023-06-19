There were plenty of nervous eyes on the sky Friday night, as bolts of purple lighting zipped through the deep gray sky and a cold wind blew heavy rain almost sideways.

But in the end, Night Ranger brought a stellar concert to The Bridges Golf and Country Club, taking the stage when the rain stopped and the clouds broke apart. That was not only good news for scores of partiers out for a good time — it was excellent for the two nonprofits benefiting from the show, The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center and the Montrose Community Foundation.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

