Jack Blades, Keri Kelli and Brad Gillis of Night Ranger rev up the crowd at The Bridges June 16, during a concert benefiting The Dolphin House and Montrose Community Foundation. In background, Kelly Keagy on drums. To left, not pictured, keyboardist Eric Levy. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Brad Gillis gives his guitar a spin to the side at the June 16 benefit concert. An original member of Night Ranger, Gillis just celebrated his birthday the day before. On drums, Kelly Keagy, another original member of the band. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Keri Kelli and Eric Levy of Night Ranger, at The Bridges June 16. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
A Night Ranger fan revels in catching one of the drum sticks tossed from the stage June 16 at The Bridges. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Night Ranger rocked on, despite a rain storm June 16. (D'Ann Linscott-Dunham/Special to the MDP)
Happy attendees enjoy the Montrose Food and Wine Festival on June 17 — along with some consistent sunshine. The event was a fundraiser for Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club. (Courtesy photo/Bud Taylor)
There were plenty of nervous eyes on the sky Friday night, as bolts of purple lighting zipped through the deep gray sky and a cold wind blew heavy rain almost sideways.
But in the end, Night Ranger brought a stellar concert to The Bridges Golf and Country Club, taking the stage when the rain stopped and the clouds broke apart. That was not only good news for scores of partiers out for a good time — it was excellent for the two nonprofits benefiting from the show, The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center and the Montrose Community Foundation.
“I was amazed by the people who stuck it out and stayed. There were apparently some true music fans there, because the weather was not our friend,” Dolphin House Executive Director Michelle Gottlieb said Monday.
“Once Night Ranger was able to take the stage, we ended up having a good crowd. What they lacked in numbers, they made up for in enthusiasm. They were a very happy, soggy group.”
The Dolphin House serves child victims of abuse in the 7th Judicial District, along with their non-offending family members. The money raised will help with operational expenses.
The Montrose Community Foundation supports other area nonprofits and uses the money it raises for grants to those other nonprofits, as well as scholarships.
“I would say it is a success. Even with the rain, people persevered and more important, the band persevered,” said Montrose Community Foundation Board member Terry McCoige. “It was a lot of fun. I think people had a good time and that’s the important part.”
Receipts are not yet in from the June 16 concert, hosted by The Bridges, coordinated through Our Town Matters, and supported by many community sponsors.
Gottlieb and McCoige said the event is going to help their bottom lines, however.
“Honestly, the fact that the concert raises awareness and really puts the Dolphin House in the hearts and minds of folks that go on to donate is hugely beneficial to us. Regardless the turnout of the concert, I still consider it a success, absolutely. It will benefit us,” said Gottlieb.
“We help fund organizations, community projects, education — a whole variety of things,” McCoige said.
“Those come through money for grants we apply for and donations from donors, who either give it specifically for one of those organizations, or they ask us to help fund whatever the organizations need at that time. We’re kind of that funnel-through to make sure money gets out into the community where it’s needed.”
A rainy rock concert — with thrumming tunes from Night Ranger’s original music, as well as offerings from the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Damn Yankees, and the concert closeout “Sweet Caroline” — wasn’t the only opportunity for Montrose to get out and have fun this past weekend.
The annual Montrose Food and Wine Festival, benefiting the Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club, went off without a hitch, as a rainy Saturday morning yielded to a beautiful afternoon and evening.
About 750 people showed up to the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater to enjoy libations, treats, entertainment, vendors and food.
“That was fantastic for us,” said Bud Taylor, the club’s executive director. He said the storms made him nervous, but the club won out in the end. “It was a good, beautiful day. They were outside with good music. You couldn’t ask for anything better. … It was just fun."
There were a few criticisms, but these were minor and changes can be made for next year’s festival, making it even better, he said.
The Boys & Girls Club is a youth enrichment program providing a safe, constructive environment for young people, using programs to help them develop positive relationships they might not otherwise have a chance at.
The club continues renovating its new, permanent location at the former San Juan Cinema on East Main Street. Programs coming up include the Junior Chef classes, which teach kids how to cook healthy meals at home, as well as more field trips and even swimming lessons.
“We’re taking the kids out to field trips so much more this year,” Taylor said. The club is up to about three field trips a week; last week included bowling and, for older participants, museum trips.
“One of the cool things we’re going to be doing … is working with the (Montrose) Rec District to do swimming lessons for a bunch of our kids,” Taylor said. The idea for lessons arose after some kids appeared reluctant to accept offers to be taken swimming — and staff realized it was because they didn’t know how to swim.
The money raised from the food and wine festival helps with operational costs and programs like those above.
“All the profit goes right to that,” said Taylor.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
