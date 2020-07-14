Green Meadows Fire nears containment

A fire near Placerville that prompted temporary evacuation of some residents stood at 90% containment Monday night, having charred 62 acres of private property.
Crews from multiple agencies fought the fire and were as of last report engaged in complete containment and extinguishing hot spots on the Green Meadows Fire interior.
The fire sparked up on private land Sunday afternoon in the Green Meadows Lane part of the Telluride Pines neighborhood in Placerville.
Placerville residents in the immediate area evacuated Sunday afternoon as other agencies and air resources joined the Telluride Fire Protection District, which ultimately handed the fire over to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Land Management Fire and Aviation.
Assisting were Norwood Fire, Log Hill Fire and Montrose Fire Protection District, along with the state division of fire control resources, the U.S. Forest Service and Alpine Hot Shots.
About 14 homes remained evacuated overnight Sunday; evacuations were lifted late Monday afternoon.
San Miguel County Sheriff Sheriff Bill Masters thanked all involved for their work and cooperation in getting control of the fire.
Officials remind everyone that fire danger is high in the region, with Stage 1 restrictions in effect in many areas, including on most public lands, and in unincorporated Montrose County.
