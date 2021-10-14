Grigg returns to hometown for leadership role with CPW's Southwest Region

A lifelong love for wildlife led Jamin Grigg back to his hometown of Durango.
Grigg was promoted to the role of senior wildlife biologist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in the Southwest Region this year after spending two years as a wildlife biologist for CPW in Craig and the last 12 years in the same role in Salida.
“It’s nice to be home with my family,” Grigg said. “Both of my parents went to Fort Lewis College and never left the area. My brother and I grew up hunting and fishing, backpacking, camping, rafting, skiing all over this area, and so it really is home for me.
“It’s rewarding to come back and a privilege to have the opportunity to manage the natural resources that really shaped my life when I was a kid.”
The 1998 graduate of Durango High School attended Fort Lewis College in Durango for one year before he transferred to Colorado State University, where he graduated in 2002 with a bachelor of science in wildlife biology. During his college years, he spent summers working on deer research on the Uncompahgre Plateau near Montrose before he moved to Idaho for a year for deer and elk research projects.
Grigg went on to earn a master’s degree in large mammal ecology in 2007 from Montana State University. While there, he studied the predatory and prey dynamics of wolves and elk in the greater Yellowstone area for three years.
Following graduate school, he was hired as the wildlife biologist for CPW working out of Craig for two years. When the biologist in Salida retired in 2009, Grigg transferred and spent 12 years in the area, working on everything from elk herd management to a large-scale mountain lion density study in which he placed radio collars on more than 100 mountain lions.
For Grigg, the journey all began with a hunting trip shared with his father when he was only 2.
“On my dresser at home sits a framed photo of myself sitting on my dad’s lap in my first archery elk camp up Hermosa Creek,” Grigg said. “That was my first experience with the outdoors and wildlife. As a kid, I just remember getting outside and going camping and hiking all the time with my family. I always wanted to lift up rocks or logs and look for bugs. Eventually, that curiosity turned to mammals.”
Grigg will play a large role in shaping the future for terrestrial animal species in southwest Colorado. Among the biggest issues facing the region include the decreasing elk population caused by declining calf recruitment, the endangered status of the Gunnison sage-grouse and issues facing bighorn sheep across the Rocky Mountains.
“Jamin has a proven work ethic shown during his past experience at CPW,” said Southwest Region Manager Cory Chick. “His experience working on large-scale projects and his ability to collaborate with outside agencies made him an ideal candidate for this position.”
Grigg said the chance to work with local communities, stakeholders and other land agencies is his favorite aspect of working with CPW.
“I have gotten to work on a ton of interesting projects, from wolves to mountain lions and bighorn sheep,” he said. “But the things I am most proud of and that have been the most rewarding for me is when you are working with a bunch of different parties toward a common goal we are all invested in. Being involved in that planning process and then seeing those plans adopted is really satisfying work.”
Grigg said he always knew he wanted to be a wildlife biologist in the Rocky Mountains. Once he began a career in Colorado, the chance to work out of his hometown of Durango was always in the back of his mind. He said most people who choose to live in Southwest Colorado do so because of the natural resources. Now, he wants to make sure those resources remain strong for generations to come.
“Everyone has some connection to our natural resources, and to be involved in conserving that resource is really special,” he said. “Having a job where you can have a positive impact on the future management of public lands, wildlife populations and natural resources on a larger scale is what drew me back to this position in the Southwest Region, an area I care about, know and love.”
John Livingston is a spokesman for CPW's Southwest Region, based in Durango.
