Griswold reminds voters: make sure you are registered

In celebration of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Secretary of State Jena Griswold encouraged eligible Coloradans to register to vote or make sure their current voter registration is up to date.
“National Voter Registration Day is the perfect day to register to vote,” Griswold said in a press release.
“Registering to vote is the first step in making sure your voice is heard in our elections. I encourage all eligible Coloradans to make sure their voter registration is up-to-date and, if they haven’t registered to vote, to do so today.”
Coloradans can register to vote or update their registration online at GoVoteColorado.gov. They can also register to vote in person at their local county clerk’s office. In Montrose, the county clerk and recorder’s office is located at 320 S. First St., in the historic sandstone courthouse across from the post office.
Colorado is one of the country’s leaders in percentage of registered voters. As of Sept. 1, more than 3.7 million Coloradans were registered to vote. During last year’s National Voter Registration Day, a total of 10,252 Colorado voters either registered to vote or updated their voter registration.
National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan day dedicated to encouraging voter participation and increasing public awareness about state requirements for voting.
County election offices may begin mailing ballots for the 2022 General Election to registered voters on Oct.17.
In Colorado, electors may mail back their ballots, drop them off in person, or go to a voter service information center (in Montrose, this is again the county clerk’s office) to cast a paper or electronic ballot in person.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone