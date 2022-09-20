Griswold reminds voters: make sure you are registered

You can register to vote or update your information at the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder's office, 320 S. First St., upstairs. (MDP/file photo)

In celebration of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Secretary of State Jena Griswold encouraged eligible Coloradans to register to vote or make sure their current voter registration is up to date.

“National Voter Registration Day is the perfect day to register to vote,”  Griswold said in a press release.



