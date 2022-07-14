Grouse get funding boost

The nonprofit Colorado Field Ornithologists recently presented a check for nearly $40,000 to the Gunnison Basin Sagebrush Ecosystem Alliance (GB-SEA.)
This donation was raised from the Colorado birding community earlier this year because of CFO’s Colorado Birding Challenge, with the goal of protecting the habitat of the endemic Gunnison sage-grouse (with an Endangered Species Act listing as threatened) and other sagebrush-dependent birds, from the devastating effects of cheatgrass invasion.
This initiative hopes to prevent the disappearance of sagebrush from the Gunnison Basin, and the extinction of one of Colorado’s most iconic bird species.
The Gunnison sage-grouse attracts hundreds of ecotourists to the Gunnison River Valley each spring to view the dancing of the male grouse as they compete for the attention of the females. The population has dwindled to just a few thousand birds. The invasion of cheatgrass from Asia represents a significant threat to the survival of the grouse.
“GB-SEA and all our partners in Gunnison sage-grouse conservation are so grateful to CFO for selecting the Gunnison sage-grouse as the recipient of its fundraising effort this year,” Associate Professor Patrick Magee of Western Colorado University said.
“We are also deeply appreciative of all the birders and the donors who contributed to the Colorado Birding Challenge. This unique and beautiful species has a tiny global range, a small population … to its population and habitat that make it especially vulnerable to extinction. The funding from CFO will add value to our recovery efforts, especially as we try to stop the growing threat of cheatgrass invasion in the Gunnison Basin.”
He also said cheatgrass, a non-native invasive species, is a problem.
“The grass is named because the seeds ‘cheat’ their way around the ecosystem by hitching rides on the socks and legs of mammals that disperse the seeds deeper into the sagebrush often along trail systems,” he said.
“Once established, cheatgrass growing between sagebrush plants builds up fuel for wildfires that burn the sagebrush and regenerate thicker stands of cheatgrass – it’s a coup that will overthrow the Gunnison sage-grouse’s 850,000 year reign in the sagebrush.”
The GB-SEA will use the funds to coordinate the complex network of property owners and state and federal agencies working together to fight the cheatgrass invasion in the Gunnison Basin.
