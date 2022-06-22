Scott Betts will guest-conduct the Valley Symphony Orchestra at the annual, free Pops in the Park concert as the search for a permanent conductor is underway.
Pops in the Park is now set for 5 p.m. Sept. 10, at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater (Cerise Park).
Katy Kristoffersen will be in her second year as the VSA Chorus conductor. Long-time orchestra conductor Michael Kern retired in April at the end of the organization’s 50th season.
The pops performance will feature both the orchestra and chorus and launch the group’s 51st season. The VSA supports volunteer musicians of all ages and walks of life who hail from throughout the Western Slope, including the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys.
“We’re excited to welcome Scott as our guest conductor of the orchestra for our pops show,” VSA President Hartland H. Clubb Jr. said.
The concert theme, “Big Sounds in a Big Space,” is a tip of the hat to performing for the first time at the new Montrose Rotary Amphitheater.
Betts is long-time music educator, clinician, and judge, and has conducted the High Desert Opera since 2008. From 1994 to 1995, he served as the president of the Colorado Chapter of the American String Teachers Association (ASTA) and has also been a member of the Colorado Instrumental Affairs Council. Betts was also a member of the task force that wrote the Colorado Music Content Area Standards.
He was recognized for outstanding service to string music in 1996 by the Colorado Chapter of the ASTA. In the late ‘80s he was a guest artist with the VSA, singing and playing with his group, Hot Tub Jazz. He’s a trumpeter with the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra and performs instrumentally and vocally with many regional music groups.
“The VSA has so much to offer listeners of all ages; I hope to see lots of people come out to support these musicians and enjoy the show in this beautiful new space,” Betts said.
“The VSA is a solid regional orchestra. It’ll be fun to work with this unique and special group that’s been bringing music to life on the Western Slope for over 50 years—I can’t wait to take them for a spin!”
The VSA provides the free pops show annually to highlight the multifaceted influence of symphonic and choral music and to encourage season ticket sales. The Pops in the Park event is the only outdoor performance of the season. Music selections will highlight contemporary music styles, including Americana, movie music, rock ‘n’ roll, Broadway tunes, traditional marches, and light classical pieces familiar to all.
Season 51 will roll out a new performance schedule with quarterly concerts in September, December, February, and April, and both the orchestra and chorus will perform at all four concerts. Along with selling more season tickets to a more diverse demographic, the group is looking to attract new sponsors and volunteers to support the organization, “to keep us in the music-making business,” VSA Board Member Priscilla Fry said.
“We are extremely grateful to pops concert partner Go Big Banners for sponsoring the event,” Clubb said.
“Having a regional all-volunteer arts organization such as the VSA is a rare and special thing for our multi-generational musicians as well as our audience. Having support from the community through sponsoring, advertising, and purchasing season tickets is so important to the vitality of the organization.”
Season tickets and individual concert tickets will be available for purchase at the pops event.
A search is on for the VSA’s next permanent conductor. Applications are due July 1. Information is available at ValleySymphony.net.
For information, news on the 2022-2023 season, the audition process, and tickets, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or at ValleySymphony.net.
Tickets are available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St.) and in Montrose at Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E. Niagara Road). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.net.