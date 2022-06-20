Gunnison Basin nabs fed funding for sagebrush projects

The Gunnison Basin Cheatgrass and Wet Meadow Implementation project received $400,000 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a recent Department of the Interior announcement.
More than $9 million is being spent in fiscal year 2022 in support of more than 40 projects in Western states to restore and conserve strategic areas within the sagebrush ecosystem. These projects will combat invasive grasses and wildfire, reduce encroaching conifers, safeguard precious water resources for neighboring communities and wildlife, and promote community and economic sustainability.
The Gunnison Basin project will deliver multiple treatments, including wet meadow restoration (150 acres), prioritized cheatgrass treatments (1,000 acres) and other sagebrush restoration outcomes within the Gunnison Basin. These deliverables will benefit federally listed Gunnison sage-grouse and other sagebrush-obligate species.
Partners include Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Partners for Fish and Wildlife, Sisk-a-dee, Upper Gunnison River Conservancy District, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Field Ornithologists, Gunnison County Stockgrowers, U.S. Forest Service, Bird Conservation of the Rockies.
Spanning more than 175 million acres, sagebrush country contains biological, cultural and economic resources of national significance. It is home to more than 350 species across the West, including pronghorn, elk, mule deer and greater sage grouse. America’s sagebrush ecosystem is the largest contiguous ecotype in the United States, comprising one-third of the land mass of the lower 48 states.
“This is an historic opportunity to put resources into the health and natural infrastructure of America’s sagebrush ecosystem, which serves as the lifeblood of rural communities and Tribal lands in the West,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland in the announcement.
“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is the largest investment in the resilience of physical and natural systems in American history and will meaningfully advance on-the-ground efforts to promote healthy sagebrush landscapes and communities that have been threatened by the climate crisis.”
Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was appropriated $10 million per year for the next five years to expand work with partners to conserve the sagebrush ecosystem.
Projects will help create well-paying jobs that strengthen local economies, invest in disadvantaged communities consistent with the President’s Justice 40 initiative, and further the strong working relationship between the Department, states and Tribes in these landscapes.
“Sagebrush country is a national treasure that supports hundreds of species that live nowhere else on the planet,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams, also in the announcement.
“The Service is a partner in a larger constellation of public and private entities pulling together toward a common vision for a healthy sagebrush ecosystem. Our work in this landscape is reflective of agency priorities including supporting rangeland health, growing private landowner partnerships and public access, and reducing the need to list species as federally threatened or endangered.”
Sagebrush funding will be allocated to existing and new projects based on priorities established by the Service’s Sagebrush Ecosystem Team (SET) and partners, including the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (WAFWA). The SET, WAFWA and others are employing a collaborative approach to defend and grow intact, functioning sagebrush geographies and mitigate the primary threats to sagebrush ecological health, namely invasive grasses and wildfire, drought and encroaching conifers.
By anchoring conservation in these areas, the Service and its partners can focus on working to restore degraded lands and habitat through the “Defend the Core, Grow the Core” approach endorsed by the Western Governors Association.
This investment will serve as a roadmap for other federal investments of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law resources in sagebrush country. The USFWS is committed to working with local communities, state and federal agencies, tribes, conservation groups and private sector partners to ensure they have the tools they need to conserve and enhance these important areas.
The first round of sagebrush funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is awarded to habitat projects that bolster America’s interior. Many of these projects will increase resilience to drought and rangeland fire by restoring wetlands and combating non-native grasses that increase the threat of wildfire and reduce habitats for wildlife and forage for livestock.