A woman whose body was discovered inside a home in the Arrowhead subdivision Sunday morning is likely a homicide victim, the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Few details are being provided about the case at this time, including the woman’s identity, how she was discovered, and her cause of death.
The sheriff’s office said she does not own the home where she was found and might not have been there legally. The homeowner is cooperating fully with investigators.
The GSCO responded early March 7 to the home in a remote area between Gunnison and Montrose counties on the report of an unattended death. The death later became a homicide investigation involving the GCSO and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Investigators believe the death is an isolated incident.
Gunnison County Undersheriff Scott Jackson declined to provide additional details Friday, citing the newness and ongoing nature of the investigation.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GCSO at 970-641-1113 or the CBI at 970-901-9692.
