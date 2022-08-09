Gunnison-Dolores Watershed Tour, meeting coming up

Mike and Becky Curtis' farm is part of the upcoming Gunnison-Dolores Watershed Tour. (Courtesy photo /Shavano Valley Conservation District)

Mike and Becky Curtis, one of 131 farmers and ranchers in Colorado to launch the Colorado Department of Agriculture STAR Plus program, are a featured stop on the Gunnison-Dolores Watershed Tour on August 18.

The Curtises are double-cropping their 19 acres with sorghum and a cover crop mix, which they anticipate seeding in mid-September.



