Gunnison-Dolores Watershed Tour, meeting coming up

Mike and Becky Curtis, one of 131 farmers and ranchers in Colorado to launch the Colorado Department of Agriculture STAR Plus program, are a featured stop on the Gunnison-Dolores Watershed Tour on August 18.
The Curtises are double-cropping their 19 acres with sorghum and a cover crop mix, which they anticipate seeding in mid-September.
According to the CDA’s Soil Health Program website, STAR Plus provides financial and technical assistance to producers as they implement new practices on one field over three years and consider adopting them across their operation.
Through the STAR PLUS program the Curtises have identified areas for improved management to increase soil health, are documenting their progress, and are sharing their successes through events like the Watershed Tour.
The evaluation system within the STAR Plus program assigns points for management activities on an annual basis and scores are converted to a 1 to 5 STAR Rating, with 5 STARs indicating commitment to a suite of practices proven to improve soil health, water quality and water availability. In their 1st year of the STAR program, the Curtises will earn stars at the end of each growing season as the increased health of their soil is evaluated and quantified at the end of each growing season.
Additional stops on the Watershed Tour include the Shavano Dams, operated by the Shavano Conservation District. Shavano Dams #1 and #2 were completed in 1993 and 1996 through a PL566 Watershed Protection and Flood Prevention grant to stop flooding in Shavano Valley that regularly caused damage to crops, fields, and houses. Despite drought conditions in recent years, the dams continue to hold water regularly and prevent flooding in the valley following rain events.
Preceding the tour, the watershed meeting and special guest presentations will be held in the Pioneer Room at Friendship Hall on the Montrose County Fairgrounds at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 18.
Special guest speakers at the meeting this year include the Palisade Insectary and the Colorado River District. The Palisade Insectary will present an update on the Gunnison-Dolores Joint Watershed Weed Management Program, targeting Russian knapweed and Canada thistle using biological controls.
Lindsay DeFrates from the Colorado River District will also be giving an update on drought impacts and Colorado River issues at Lakes Mead and Powell.
Bus transportation is available for individuals going on the watershed tour. The bus will leave from Friendship Hall following the Watershed meeting and lunch. More information can be found at https://www.shavanocd.org/calendar.html
The Gunnison-Dolores Watershed includes the Conservation Districts that drain into the Dolores, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison Rivers. These are the Shavano, Delta and Gunnison Conservation Districts.
Together they cover San Miguel County, Ouray County, Montrose County, Gunnison County and Delta County. Each year the three conservation districts give a report on their activities and resource concerns identified in the past year. The conservation districts within the watershed each take turns hosting the event and this year it falls to the Shavano Conservation District located in Montrose.
