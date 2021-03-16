A woman found dead in a home at the Arrowhead subdivision was identified as Ana Victoria Rascon, 22, of northwestern Colorado.
The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office provided her identity in a Tuesday news release. Her manner of death is homicide.
A caretaker found Rascon early afternoon March 7 and called authorities.
The GCSO later said Rascon might not have been in the home legally, however, officials there said Tuesday that her death is not being investigated as a “Make My Day” incident. (“Make My Day” refers to Colorado law that permits the use of deadly force against an intruder who is not a lawful occupant of a home, and who undertakes action that could reasonably be construed as use of force.)
The GCSO continues investigating the incident with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and is not releasing further details for now.
All leads are being followed and anyone with information about the death should call 970-641-1113 or the CBI at 970-901-9692.
