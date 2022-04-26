No charges will be filed against three Gunnison police officers in the shooting death of Gerry Cooper last year in Gunnison, District Attorney Seth Ryan said.
Separately, the Gunnison Police Department also cleared the officers of any possible policy violations.
Cooper — later determined to have been intoxicated on methamphetamine and wanted on a warrant for attempted murder and other felonies — was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle officers found at the Garden Walk Apartments in Gunnison on Nov. 11.
Rather than stepping out of the vehicle when told to do so, Cooper, 44, drove the 1994 Honda Accord forward, sideswiping Gunnison Police Officer Chris Isham’s patrol unit and striking Officer Kyle Timm’s. When Timm and Isham attempted to detain Cooper with Sgt. Joe Engleman, Cooper backed up, striking and severely injuring Engleman.
“Almost simultaneously, Timm and Isham moved to the front of the car,” Ryan’s findings, released Tuesday, April 26, following a critical incident team investigation, state. “Timm, who was unable to see Engleman’s exact location and not knowing whether he was under the car, fired his weapon to prevent Cooper from driving forward and running over Engleman.”
At the time Engleman was struck, the officers already had probable cause to detain Cooper for reckless driving and second-degree assault, Ryan determined. These are felonies involving the use or threatened use of deadly force “and Cooper posed an immediate threat” of again striking Engleman.
The officers were therefore legally able to use deadly force to stop him and cannot be prosecuted for doing so, Ryan concluded.
Ryan also found Engleman and Timm acted with self-defense and that he cannot disprove that affirmative defense.
“The evidence supports that all three officers attempted to employ less-lethal means of stopping Cooper but were unsuccessful. The evidence supports that Engleman and Timm had an objectively reasonable belief that Cooper was going to employ the imminent use of unlawful physical force, namely driving forward again,” Ryan wrote.
“Finally, the evidence supports that Engleman and Timm had an objectively reasonable belief that Engleman was in imminent danger of being killed or of receiving great bodily injury, had Cooper run over him again.”
What happened
The vehicle Cooper was in had been seen parked at the apartments for days prior to the encounter, which worried residents. The apartment manager saw the vehicle come into and out of the lot multiple times on Nov. 9, 2021, and when she was alerted that it was back on the night of Nov. 11, she took down its plate number and called police.
A check of the plate revealed it had been reported stolen in Lakewood and, due to that, all three officers responded. The officers positioned their vehicles to block the Honda. Isham and Engleman then approached.
Body camera footage provided along with the report shows the encounter.
On the video, one of the officers can be heard telling the driver of a white Honda to “turn the car off” and asking if he had any guns.
An officer informed Cooper the car was reported stolen. “You’ve got to exit the car. We’ve got to ID you. You’re in a stolen car,” an officer says.
The trio also advised Cooper that he is surrounded. At some point during this conversation, Isham stabbed three of the four tires, but could not take out the last one due to safety reasons; on body camera footage, he is later heard remarking “If he ran, I didn’t want him to go far.”
Isham saw Cooper looking around quickly, as if aware of the officers. He raised his gun, stepped forward and told Cooper to put his hands up. On the body camera video, the command is repeated several times and at one point, Timm calls out: “he’s reaching.”
Per Ryan’s report, as Cooper began moving his car, Engleman had walked up to the window, firearm at side, and tried to open the door. He tapped on the glass and told Cooper to step out.
Cooper replied “No. I can’t go man. I can’t do it, homie,” according to the report.
Cooper answered “no” when asked if he had guns and when again told he was in a stolen vehicle so he needed to get out, said “don’t shoot me, man” and “give me a minute.”
On the body cam footage, the Honda revved repeatedly as it backed up, pulled forward, and struck a police SUV before backing up again, engine revving as the driver’s side door Engleman had managed to open caught and knocked him down.
Gunfire rang out.
From the ground, Engleman complained of severe leg pain and stated he fired twice: “I didn’t want to get run over again, man,” he said.
According to the footage, Timm also opened fire.
“Stay down, Joe. We’ve got him,” one of the other officers said.
They handcuffed Cooper but noted: “He’s gone.”
In the aftermath, during which other officers and paramedics were summoned, the officers can be heard stating they were alarmed when the door struck and dragged Engleman.
“Something seemed off when I first looked around the corner. He was looking around back and forth, and I said, ‘He’s watching, he’s looking at us, something just didn’t seem right,’” Isham said on camera, going on to state that he had stabbed the tires to prevent an escape.
“That scared me worse than I’ve been scared in a while when I saw you being (dragged),” he said.
Colorado State Patrol Trooper Darrel Reed’s analysis later determined that Cooper struck multiple vehicles and had accelerated to nearly 16 mph within 38.6 feet while trying to drive between the front of Isham’s vehicle and cars parked in the lot.
He hit Isham’s bumper and kept accelerating to 22 mph in another 27.7 feet before he hit Timm’s vehicle, knocking it more than 6 feet.
Cooper then tried to push the 2.5 ton patrol unit forward with the Honda.
All three officers ran toward the Honda; Isham used his baton to break out the front and rear passenger windows “in an attempt to either obtain better lethal coverage of Cooper, pull him out of the car, or deploy his Taser,” the April 26 report states.
However, because of the amount of clutter in the Honda, the officer could only see the top of Cooper’s head and he did not think he could get a Taser probe through the windows. It is dangerous to fire a Taser at a person’s head; further, Isham was concerned about Cooper “locking up” if the probe hit him and his foot reflexively came down on the gas pedal, the DA’s report states.
It was at the point that Isham was breaking the windows that Timm began yelling Cooper was “reaching” and also “don’t shoot.”
As detailed sequentially in the report, Isham and Timm drew down on Cooper, ordering him to show his hands several times. Instead, he revved the engine.
As he did so, Engleman tried to break the driver’s side window with his baton; Cooper backed up quickly at 10 mph in 11.46 feet. Right before that time, Isham punctured a tire.
Engleman broke the driver’s window, yelling at Cooper to “knock it off.”
Cooper hit the gas, traveling 16.69 feet at 12 mph, hitting Timm’s vehicle again.
The report further explains that prior to being knocked to the ground, Engleman thought it was safe to approach the Honda, because he believed it was stuck. He’d reached into the car to pull Cooper out. The officer’s gun was not in his hand when he did so and Cooper “rapidly” backed up, striking Engleman with the door.
The camera also recorded Cooper yelling at the officer to leave him alone and something heavy striking the ground. Investigators later found a safe and although it’s not clear if Cooper threw it, or if it simply fell out, investigators determined the former was more likely and that Cooper and chucked it at Engleman as he was on the ground.
“This constitutes exculpatory evidence in any prosecution against Engleman for excessive force,” Ryan wrote. Exculpatory evidence is evidence that is favorable to the accused, which for the purposes of the critical incident investigation was Engleman.
Engleman fired his weapon about 4 seconds after he was struck and knocked down, the report says.
Timm later told investigators that he heard Engleman cry out in pain and, based on what he could see — the top of the other officer’s head — thought Engleman was beneath the Honda and in danger of again being run over. He heard the shots ring out, but did not know whether Engleman or Cooper was firing.
“As a result, he shot Cooper through the windshield three times,” about four seconds after the Honda struck a black truck parked nearby.
Isham, too, was extremely worried for Engleman, but did not fire because he was concerned about possibly striking the other officer. He repositioned himself, but then realized the Honda wasn’t moving anymore and Cooper was slumped down in the seat.
Other witnesses corroborated the officers’ belief that Engleman’s life was in danger, Ryan said in the report.
Aftermath
In all, Cooper was shot five times and three of those wounds were fatal. Two shots perforated his heart and lungs; another pierced his jugular.
The autopsy also showed high levels of methamphetamine consistent with the levels reported in users exhibiting violent and irrational behavior; erratic driving and fatal overdoses.
“This raises a reasonable inference that Cooper had extremely high and dangerous levels of methamphetamine in his blood, which may have contributed to his violent and irrational behavior. This constitutes exculpatory evidence in any prosecution of Engleman, Isham and Timm,” Ryan wrote.
Cooper also had amphetamine and THC in his system.
Cooper was found not to be holding a weapon; however, a 12-inch sheathed knife was found in the driver’s seat and in Cooper’s pocket was a loaded .32 caliber gun, cocked and with the safety off.
The officers, who can be heard remarking on the camera footage that Cooper might be a suspect in a domestic violence case, later learned he had a warrant alleging attempted first-degree murder; second-degree assault-strangulation; false imprisonment and felony menacing, all as acts of domestic violence.
Evidence the critical incident team uncovered demonstrated that Cooper was aware of the warrant and thus the DA viewed it as “circumstantial evidence of his behavior” after the officers tried to contact him.
“We would just like to express our deepest sympathies to Gerry Cooper’s family and loved ones as well as the three involved officers and the numerous witnesses who were subjected to the emotional trauma associated with this tragic event,” Ryan said on Tuesday.
He thanked the 12 law enforcement agencies from across the 7th Judicial District that investigated as part of the critical incident team.
The events “were traumatic to the officers, witnesses, the family and friends of Mr. Cooper,” the Gunnison Police Department said in a news release.
“Mr. Cooper’s death was an unfortunate outcome to Mr. Cooper’s actions that the police department strives to avoid through a professional approach to the community, proper equipment and training. … the choices made by Mr. Cooper resulted in the officers ultimately responding in self-defense, within the statutory limits placed on police officers.”
The department also thanked the agencies that participated in the investigation.
All three officers underwent an internal investigation over their use of force, which looked at whether they had violated policy or procedure. The review board unanimously concluded they had not.
Isham was returned to active duty Nov. 29, 2021.
Timm, who had fired his gun, was initially placed on paid administrative leave and then on administrative assignment Dec. 20, 2021. With Tuesday’s finding, he was returned to patrol duties.
Engleman, although cleared to return to patrol duties Tuesday as well, remains on medical restriction due to his injuries. He can return once he receives proper medical clearance.
The full report can be viewed at www.co7da.org.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.