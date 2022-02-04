The Gunnison Police Department is reminding people to be vigilant with their beverages when they are out on the town.
The public safety advisory comes shortly after the police announced through Gunnison County Crime Stoppers that they are seeking information about an incident at a house party on Oct. 30, 2021.
According to the Jan. 28 Crime Stoppers appeal for tips, the woman reported her drink had been laced with an unknown narcotic and when she consumed it, she became disoriented, sick and blacked out.
“The woman was lucky to have friends who cared for her and ensured her safety later in the night,” the alert states. “ … Contaminating someone’s drink with certain narcotics is commonly associated with drug-facilitated sexual assaults.”
Further incidents have not been reported to Gunnison police, but the department has been fielding requests for information, Detective Chris Danos said.
“There are many kinds of drugs, including alcohol, being used to facilitate sexual assaults and other crimes like robbery, theft and extortion,” according to the safety advisory the department released on Thursday.
“Drinking a beverage spiked with one or more of these drugs can take away your ability to fight back and your memory of what was done to you. Because these drugs can affect your memory, the victim of a crime may not remember details of the crime or even be able to identify the person or persons who victimized them. In some cases, victims don’t know what happened until much later.”
Although the earlier Crime Stoppers alert says such spiking incidents are not isolated, they also are not common locally. Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said there have been no recent reports of suspected drink-spiking in Montrose.
There have been calls about such behavior in the past, 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force Agent Brian Rumbaugh said, but: “It’s not something I see as prevalent.” Rumbaugh stressed people should still be cautious and keep an eye on their drinks.
Seventh Judicial District Assistant District Attorney Rob Zentner said he’s not aware of a current prosecution involving drugged beverages — but that if it happens perpetrators can face a number of charges, depending on the circumstances.
“The most common charging decision would likely focus on reckless endangerment, consumption by fraudulent means, or criminal assault, the sentencing ranges of which would reflect any actual bodily (injury), or more serious injury,” he said.
“It is very dangerous behavior that has been recognized by the Legislature as such.”
Inducing consumption by fraudulent means is a class-4 felony and conviction can bring up to six years in prison. Assault charges, if filed, can carry even more consequences upon conviction, Zentner said.
The Gunnison Police Department’s safety tips include not drinking a beverage that you have left unattended, or from a container for which you cannot account. Don’t drink anything that looks or tastes strange — a salty tang or unexplained residue are possible indicators that someone has tampered with the drink.
“Safety should be a team effort,” the advisory says. “Watch out for your friends and ask them to watch out for you. Make sure everyone makes it home safely and use the ‘see-something, say-something’ approach.”
If something doesn’t seem right, call the police.
“Don’t be afraid to let a friend know if something is making you uncomfortable or if you are worried about their safety,” the GPD bulletin says.
Those who think they have been victimized should go to a safe place or seek out a trusted friend to stay with them, then make a police report.
People can call 911 or dispatch. The number in Gunnison is 970-641-8200. In Montrose, it is 970-249-9110.
For medical issues, contact the nearest hospital emergency department.
The national sexual assault hotline can be reached at 800-656-4673 (HOPE).
In Montrose Delta and Ouray counties, Hilltop’s Latimer House can be reached at 1-844-990-5500 (24-hour crisis line). You do not have to make a police report in order to receive services from Latimer House.
In Gunnison, Project Hope, a sexual assault crisis center, can be reached 24/7 on its crisis line, 970-275-1193.
The GPD also reminds Western Colorado University students that for additional resources after contacting police, they can call the Office of Student Affairs at 970-943-2011 or visit Housing.western.edu.
To report tips about the Oct. 30 drugging incident anonymously, call Gunnison Crime Stoppers at 970-641-8280. The GPD is also accepting tips (but cannot guarantee anonymity) at 970-641-8200.
