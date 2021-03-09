Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are investigating an unattended death southwest of Gunnison, officials there said Tuesday.
Additional information, including when the deceased person was found and why the CBI’s assistance was sought, was not immediately provided.
An “unattended” death generally means a death that occurs without a physician or similar type of professional present, or outside of a medical setting.
