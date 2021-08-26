Gunnison sheriff: Highway 135 closed when man upset by 'potheads' points gun at deputy

Colorado 135 was closed overnight between Wednesday and early Thursday while law enforcement agencies negotiated the surrender of a man suspected of pointing a gun at a Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Brad Fortner was eventually detained on suspicion of first-degree assault, menacing and prohibited use of a weapon, the GCSO said. Formal charges are pending. Case documents and attorney information were not immediately available. He was set for advisement Friday afternoon and as of Thursday, was being held on a $60,000 bond.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, deputies were told that a man had threatened to kill “potheads” who drove by his home north of Almont on Colorado 135. When a deputy arrived, the man could be seen in his home, holding what appeared to be a handgun, Sheriff John Gallowich said in a news release.
He was later identified as Fortner.
Gallowich alleged the suspect pointed the weapon at the deputy, who took cover and summoned help.
Other GCSO deputies arrived, securing the area with assistance from Mt, Crested Butte Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Gunnison Police Department K-9 unit.
For safety reasons, the highway was closed at about 6 p.m.
Fortner surrendered shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. The highway reopened about 30 minutes after that.
