Gunnison, Taylor rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status

The Gunnison and Taylor rivers are the newest Gold Medal waters under Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Gold Medal program for elite fisheries. (Jerry Neal/fvideo still)

Years of consideration and conservation work all led to a golden moment for two pristine rivers in central Colorado.

During its meeting Jan. 18 in Colorado Springs, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission welcomed the Gunnison and Taylor Rivers as the newest Gold Medal trout fisheries in the state. CPW’s Gold Medal Program showcases the most elite fisheries throughout the state.



