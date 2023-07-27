A wildfire in Gunnison County has burned at least 681 acres and threatened about 10 structures, prompting evacuation orders.
The lightning-sparked Lowline Fire was 0% contained Thursday morning, the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests announced. It was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday on the north side of a ridge between Squirrel and Mill Creeks.
Crews expect torching fire behavior in trees and creeping flame in the heavy, downed timber, with increased activity in the afternoon.
Three engines, a helitack crew and three hand crews are fighting the fire, with more help on the way.
Crews are focused on protecting structures; at last report, 10 were threatened in the Mill and Squirrel Creek drainage. These are under mandatory evacuation orders.
The Forest Service Trail #438 - Lowline is closed. Other closures and updates are to be listed on the GMUG Facebook page.
County Road 818 (Wiley Lane) and County Road 730 (Ohio Pass Road) are barricaded. People need to avoid the area.
Also, motorists on US 50 can expect delays of one to two hours at the Little Blue Creek Canyon construction area, 30 miles east of Montrose. This is to accommodate emergency vehicle access related to the fire. Full nighttime closures remain in effect for Thursday.
