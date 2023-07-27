A wildfire in Gunnison County has burned at least 681 acres and threatened about 10 structures, prompting evacuation orders.

The lightning-sparked Lowline Fire was 0% contained Thursday morning, the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests announced. It was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday on the north side of a ridge between Squirrel and Mill Creeks.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?