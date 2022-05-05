Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans has named Amanda Gerhardt as executive director.
Gerhardt comes to the team with a passion for service. She has lived in the Montrose area for the past four years and has strong ties to the area with a long family history here.
“My heart is service and helping others. Habitat is an organization known for the impact they make on families and communities that aligns perfectly with my desire to serve others,” she said.
“I have also seen firsthand throughout my career working with children and adults alike the impact a stable home or lack thereof can make, so being a part of an organization that supports secure housing addresses a huge need that I’m excited and honored to be a part of.”
The Habitat team and board of directors are excited about Gerrhardt’s passion for family, community, education, and the outdoors. She brings with her a decade of working in the non-profit sector serving communities in both Wyoming and Colorado. She has a bachelor of science in business administration and a master’s in business administration from the University of South Dakota.
“The Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity of the San Juan’s is very pleased to welcome Amanda as our new executive director. Amanda comes very highly recommended and with a strong work background. We look forward to having Amanda get involved in the community,” said Randy Havens, Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans board president.
“In the near future at Habitat, I hope to continue to strengthen the great partnerships already in place, as well as grow new ones, while building further involvement from our community members, businesses, and overall awareness of the work we are doing to address growing housing needs in our area,” Gerhardt said.
Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans is a non-profit Christian based organization that builds homes with lower income families. The homes are built by volunteers and partner families from the community and sold at no profit – no interest to partner families in need. The mortgage payments made by homeowners are used to build more homes, in addition to donations and sponsorships by private individuals and businesses.
To learn more about Habitat’s mission or how you can get involved, call the Habitat office at 970-252-9303 or visit buildinglives.org
