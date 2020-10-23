The Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans (HFHSJ) board hosted a ground blessing for its newest triplex earlier this month on World Habitat Day, Monday, October 5. The event consisted of a small gathering of donors and project sponsors, along with future Habitat homeowners of Ridgway, in anticipation of the project’s official groundbreaking on October 22. Approximately 65 attendees celebrated the ground blessing at the then vacant lot on North Laura Street in the Parkside Subdivision.
The Ridgway triplex is HFHSJ’s first project in Ouray County—a community like so many others where affordable housing is needed now, more than ever. HFHSJ hoped to break ground earlier in 2020, but complications from COVID-19, caused delays. “We are thrilled to be in position for breaking ground, despite the setbacks the pandemic imposed,” stated HFHSJ’s board president, John Eloe. “We are excited to have the opportunity to continue working alongside the Ridgway community to make affordable home ownership a reality for three local families.”
Construction of the triplex is expected to span 18-months and conclude in 2022. Each unit will be two stories and 1,500 sq. ft. The family selection process will soon re-open for one of the triplex units after a family that was previously selected for partnership withdrew for personal reasons. More information on the new housing opportunity and partnership with Habitat for Humanity will soon be made available on the website: buildinglives.org and on social media. Partner families must qualify based on an extensive application process including income parameters, as well as complete 250 sweat equity hours per adult throughout the construction process. Homeownership education is included in the application process.
Donor and project sponsor support throughout the year have made this fall’s groundbreaking possible. Supporters have contributed over $140,000 in cash donations and in-kind services toward the triplex. On October 19, the Giving Guys of Montrose presented the most recent contribution of nearly $4,000 (pictured below) during their final quarterly meeting of the year. The Club voted to award Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans based on climbing real estate prices and the worthy endeavor of affordable housing, which the Club felt merited its support according to Club leaders Kay Heinschel and Bob Tesch. Each contribution HFHSJ’s receives is applied toward construction costs. “Once we sell the homes, HFHSJ recycles each contribution to build the next set of homes. This means that a one-time donation of any value will continue to ‘give the gift of home’ many times over,” stated Erica Madison, HFHSJ’s executive director.
“Habitat exists to create affordable and safe homes for families in need and accomplishes this by partnering with individuals and businesses in each community we serve to fund construction,” stated Habitat’s board president, John Eloe. Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans is a non-profit Christian organization that builds homes for families with 80% or lower average median incomes. The homes are built by volunteers and partner families from the community and sold at no profit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.