The Montrose Amateur Radio Club will hold its annual Tailgate Party from 8 - 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Lions Pavilion, Confluence Park, Delta.
Talk-in frequency is 147.195, + offset, 107.2 tone.
The Tailgate Party is an opportunity to buy, sell, and trade amateur radio equipment and socialize with area hams. Those interested in the participating in ham radio can learn more about the hobby and pick up some good equipment at bargain prices.
A new hand-held radio is being offered as a door prize. Admission is free and everyone is automatically entered, however, people can purchase additional door prize tickets. You must be present to win the door prize.
Vendors can have tables for $5 per table. For more information, contact Steve Schroder at 970-201-5997.
